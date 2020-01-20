LAST week we listed a Saints picture puzzle every day.

We can now reveal the answers to the first six of those brainteasers.

1. Paul Wellens, Paul Sculthorpe, Sean Long and Tim Jonkers were the fire fighters on duty.

2. Eric Prescott is the Saints forward being denied by Rochdale's Brown in the 1971 Floodlit Trophy Final.

3. Andy Northey is the Saints Wembley winner in 1996.

4. Paul Grimes is the Saints Geordie prop. He had earlier won a Challenge Cup at Wembley with Leigh in 1971.

5. The players in the support each other exercise devised by Ellery Hanley and Nigel Ashley Jones are Sony Nickle, Kevin Iro, Fereti Tuilagi and Phil Adamson.

6. And the ground Saints are playing at here is the South Leeds Stadium where they played Hunslet in the 1999 Challenge Cup.

There will be more picture puzzlers this week.