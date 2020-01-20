LAST week we listed a Saints picture puzzle every day.

We can now reveal the answers to the first six of those brainteasers.

St Helens Star:

 

1. Paul Wellens, Paul Sculthorpe, Sean Long and Tim Jonkers were the fire fighters on duty.

St Helens Star:

2. Eric Prescott is the Saints forward being denied by Rochdale's Brown in the 1971 Floodlit Trophy Final.

St Helens Star:

3. Andy Northey is the Saints Wembley winner in 1996.

St Helens Star:

4. Paul Grimes is the Saints Geordie prop. He had earlier won a Challenge Cup at Wembley with Leigh in 1971.

St Helens Star:

5. The players in the support each other exercise devised by Ellery Hanley and Nigel Ashley Jones are Sony Nickle, Kevin Iro, Fereti Tuilagi and Phil Adamson.

St Helens Star:

6. And the ground Saints are playing at here is the South Leeds Stadium where they played Hunslet in the 1999 Challenge Cup.

There will be more picture puzzlers this week.

 