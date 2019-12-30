A CRICKET club has been vandalised for the second time within weeks after being targeted on Christmas Day.

Rainhill Cricket Club, on Victoria Terrace, had its scorebox broken into again, with cricket kit, cups and plates damaged and thrown around the outfield.

Aside from the damage, the club does not believe anything of value was stolen.

The club believes the incident happened late on Christmas Day (December 25).

The Star reported when the club was targeted by vandals with windows smashed on November 21.

In a statement Rainhill cricket Club said: "Mindless acts of vandalism are unacceptable at any time of the year, but to do this on Christmas Day defies belief.

"Our volunteers do a huge amount of work all year round to make sure that the ground is not only in great condition for playing cricket, but also to host other events.

"We are very much a community club and proud to represent our village - we know the village is also rightly proud of Rainhill CC.

"Acts of vandalism like this not only damage the club's property and have a negative effect on the morale of hard-working volunteers; they also do a disservice to the wider community".

It added: "We are grateful for the supportive comments from club members and the wider community, and for the offers of help in clearing up the mess.

"The club is appealing for any information and would ask that anyone with any such information contacts ourselves or the police."